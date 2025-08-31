New Ravens CB Hypes Up College Crowd
Next week, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander will suit up in purple and black for the first time when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills in a highly-anticipated playoff rematch on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."
Before he truly begins this new chapter of his career, though, Alexander decided to take a trip down memory lane.
On Saturday, Alexander returned to L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium to cheer on his Louisville Cardinals in their season opener against Eastern Kentucky. He even got to sound the train horn to get the crowd going early on.
The Cardinals went on to win 51-17 in front of the home crowd, and even though it was against an FCS opponent, it's always nice to start the season on the right foot.
Over his three seasons at Louisville, Alexander emerged as a star with 15 pass breakups and seven interceptions, five of which came in his second-team All-ACC season in 2016. He also had some big plays as a returner, including a big punt return touchdown in the Cardinals' 63-20 shellacking of then-No. 2 Florida State early in the 2016 season.
Perhaps the most important part of Alexander's time at Louisville, though, was bonding with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2016. The two grew very close throughout their college days, and now more than seven years after parting ways, they've reunited in Baltimore.
"[Jackson] is my boy," Alexander told reporters on July 24. "[We're on a] first name, last name basis. So, it's funny. We were always talking about [playing together again], so it is crazy how God works and brought us together. So, I'm happy."
Their relationship played a key role in Alexander coming to Baltimore this offseason, as even he admitted he may not have joined the Ravens if not for Jackson.
"That'd be tough, man," Alexander said. "I probably would have explored more options, but that's my boy, and I want to win with him."
Alexander now joins the Ravens after seven seasons and two Pro Bowl selections with the Green Bay Packers, and is still one of the NFL's best cornerbacks when on the field. Unfortunately, he has missed 20 games over the past two seasons due to injuries, but if he can overcome those issues, he should be a key piece of Baltimore's secondary.
