Social Media Reacts to ASU Football's Last Game of 2025

For ASU, it ends how it begins. On the first day of the year, the team played their last game of the 2024 season on January 1st, and now they place their last game of the 2025 season on December 31st. A very poetic game, as in the battle of the Devils, how do ASU fans react to the Sun Devils last game of the 2025 season?

Pre game and First Quarter

Great venue

This game is the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso Texas. Before kickoff even happened, many viewers were praising how cool the atmosphere was. Even though ASU was not playing in the Big 12 game, this still an honorable game that Kenny Dillingham's squad is playig in.

Sun Bowl game on tv always a beauty showcasing the wonderful hospitality of El Paso! pic.twitter.com/ESijoup0BD — SNAPPY (@SNAPPYMINER) December 31, 2025

The view of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico from the top of the Sun Bowl. pic.twitter.com/pNczBVD7Z3 — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) December 31, 2025

What is on the line

This is a very different type of game for the Sun Devils, as since ASU's last game against the Wildcats and this one, quite a lot has happened. Such as several Sun Devil players declaring for the NFL Draft such as Cornerback Keith Abney II, Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott and Running Back Raleek Brown are not playing. So, since a couple of players are setting for Dillingham's squad, it means a lot of other players will get their chance to shine.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

First Quarter

Opening Drive TV

After forcing a Duke punt, ASU scored on their first drive. The big play that helped the Sun Devils score was a big deep pass from ASU Quarterback Jeff Sims to wideout Jalen Moss. After that huge play and some nice runs and passes, Sims took the ball into the end zone himself for a touchdown.

Arizona State's best opening drive of the season comes in their final game, led by Jeff Sims, Jalen Moss, Malik McClain and Jason Brown Jr. — Erik Ruby (@ErikRuby) December 31, 2025

Such a smooth start for ASU. Getting pressure to Mensah early on, and Jeff Sims making good decisions on options. — Logan Brown (@LoganABrown) December 31, 2025

Devil down! Jeff Sims! 💥🏈☀️😈💯 — Bob Lupton (@RobertNLupton) December 31, 2025

ASU quarterback Jeff Sims runs it in from 2 yards out to give the short-handed Sun Devils a 7-0 lead with 10:11 left in the first quarter of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. @ElPasoInc — Steve Escajeda (@SteveEscajeda) December 31, 2025

Blue Devils Strike Back

It did not take long for Duke to strike back, as they scored on a drive that only lasted 3 plays. Blue Devils QB, Darian Mensah threw a deep strike to receiver Que'Sean Brown. It was a bit of a deflating play as the game was tied up so quickly.

Duke answers quickly with a 69-yard bomb from QB Darian Mensah to WR Que'Sean Brown to tie ASU 7-7 with 8:53 left in the first quarter of the Sun Bowl. @ElPasoInc — Steve Escajeda (@SteveEscajeda) December 31, 2025

Duke with the long TD pass to tie it up with Arizona State in the Sun Bowl #GoDuke #SunBowlpic.twitter.com/cCSd2lI1FC — CFB Saturday Slate w/ Mick N Bus (@CFB_SatSlate) December 31, 2025

Failed Fourth Down Conversion

On ASU's second drive, the Sun Devils tried to do a QB Sneak on 4th down at midfield. However, it failed and the Blue Devils took over. In a game that looked like it was going to be a shootout, this was a big stop by Duke's defense.

Sims is short on the 4th & 1 QB Sneak



Duke takes over at the Sun Devils' 49-yard line@statepresssport — Niall Rosenberg (@RosenbergNiall) December 31, 2025

Q1 7:26 | Arizona State tried a Jeff Sims QB sneak on fourth-and-two, but didn't reach the line to gain, and the Sun Devils turn it over. @CronkiteSports — Ethan Ignatovsky (@EthanIgnatovsky) December 31, 2025

Duke finds the EndZone again

The Bleu Devils captizlied on ASU's turnvoer, as they scored on the following drive. Once again, Duke QB Mensah threw a beautiful deep ball, that helped set up a Duke TD. Duke's offense was looking great early in this game.

Duke with another TD.



The Blue Devils playing some great offensive football in the Sun Bowl. — The Sports Lovers (@SportsLover1517) December 31, 2025

That catch by Duke's Que'Sean Brown is as impressive as you'll see all bowl season



Deep shot, lost it in the sun, shielded his eyes, didn't break stride, caught. Next play, TD. — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) December 31, 2025

Sun Devils Tie it Up

Jeff Sims threw an absolutely amazing pass to Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss, who took it in for a touchdown. It was a fantastic threw by Sims, one with perceison and a quick release. Moss did an excellent job catching it and then taking it into the endzone. It was a very exciting play for ASU. Many fans thought that this could end up being a high scoring game.

Sun Bowl more like Fun Bowl, folks. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 31, 2025

The battle of the Devils in the Sun Bowl is looking like a good ole fashion shootout to start down in El Paso — Eric Pacheco (@EricPachecoasu) December 31, 2025

Sun Bowl might end 70-63 — forkem (@asu_phx74) December 31, 2025

Second Quarter

A Score Happens

This game was looking like it could be shootout, however, both defenses stepped up in the second quarter. Duke found the end zone, and while that is unfortunate for the Sun Devils, the fact that it took till 6 minutes left in the second quarter is something to be proud of Brian Ward's defense for.

TOUCHDOWN DUKE



The Blue Devils use some trickery in the backfield to find the end zone for the third time today. Duke back on top midway through the second quarter.



Duke 21, ASU 14 | 2nd quarter 6:06@sportscronkite — Adam Kunin (@adamkuninsports) December 31, 2025

21-14 Duke.



The Blue Devils scored after a Turnocer on Downs by ASU.



6:06 left in the 1st half. — The Main Event Show (@TMESportsShow) December 31, 2025

Sun Devils tie it up

After the Blue Devils scored, the Sun Devils tied it up as Jeff Sims ran it in. Early on, this was a game where ASU's run game was cooking, whether it be Jeff Sims or Jason Brown Jr.

Jeff sims came to EAT IN El Paso. 🥣



Sims dashes into the endzone for his second touchdown and celebrates inside the cereal box.



ASU and Duke tied up once again at 21. pic.twitter.com/e4XThl95x7 — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) December 31, 2025

I’m really happy that Jeff Sims is playing well, I’m also really unhappy about how poor the Sun Devil defense is playing — KyletheWhaler (@KyletheWhaler) December 31, 2025

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!TOUCHDOWN DEVILS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

As Jeff Sims keeps it & out sprints everyone to the end zone for his 2nd rushing TD of the game😈🔱😈 pic.twitter.com/ot7yjxSkWU — Michael Carotenuto (@Diablos00) December 31, 2025

A Record is Set

After another Duke TD and a Jesus Gomez field goal, making it 28-24, it set a record for the highest first half of a Sun Bowl game. This is a good and bad thing. The good news is that the offense looked really nice, however the defense did not look great. So a double edged sword for ASU's squad.

That Jesus Gomez field goal just set a Sun Bowl record.



This first half between Arizona State and Duke is now the highest scoring first half in Sun Bowl History. — Anthony Totri (@Anthony_Totri) December 31, 2025

A 54-yard field goal from Jesus Gomez brings the Sun Devils within four points



That marks the highest scoring half in Sun Bowl history with 52 points; the previous record was 51@statepresssport — Niall Rosenberg (@RosenbergNiall) December 31, 2025

Third Quarter

Crucial Turnover

It looked liek ASU's offense was going to get an opening drive touchdown after two big runs by runningback Jason Brown Jr. However, Jalen Moss fumbled the ball in the redzone. Not only are turnovers unfortunate in general, but it is also a blemish on a great Moss game.

Q3 13:27 | 28-24 Duke



Jalen Moss caught a screen pass in the red zone, got the first down and then lost a handle on the ball. Duke S Caleb Weaver recovered the fumble.



Brutal turnover. @CronkiteSports — Ethan Ignatovsky (@EthanIgnatovsky) December 31, 2025

After a solid drive from the Sun Devils, Jalen Moss fumbled in the red zone and was recovered by the Blue Devils



They take over at their own 8



Quarter 3:

ASU 24

Duke 28 — State Press Sports (@statepresssport) December 31, 2025

ASU Scores!

After a huge run after catch by running back Demarius Robinson, Sims high tight end Khamari Anderson for the score. It was a very exciting play for the Sun Devils and their fans.

TOUCHDOWN DEVILS



Khamari gets his first touchdown as a Sun Devil 😈 pic.twitter.com/ZC2CiKiY4T — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) December 31, 2025

"MAN MAN" ROBINSON TAKES OFF FOR @ASUFootball 💨



📺 CBS | Paramount + pic.twitter.com/UyteaPdugc — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 31, 2025

Demarius Robinson 68 yard catch & run! #SunBowl been a lot of fun! pic.twitter.com/1I0kMzl2Mr — 🜲 🜲 🜲 (@fsh733) December 31, 2025

Fourth Quarter

Touchdown ASU

ASU had a great touchdown drive to open up the fourth quarter that was a great mix of run and pass that was topped off by wide receiver Malik McClain. It was a smooth drive by the Sun Devils.

SUN DEVILS TAKE THE LEAD



Jeff Sims finds his best friend Malik McClain for the ASU go-ahead touchdown.



39-35 ASU in the fourth quarter.@FOX10Phoenix @JeffSims_10 @MalikMcClain11 pic.twitter.com/eLOUdVM9ma — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) December 31, 2025

TOUCHDOWN ASU



Jeff Sims finds Malik McClain to give the Sun Devils their first lead of the day.



ASU 39 || Duke 35

12:31 Q4@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/TDOolfXPWG — Gabriella Chernoff (@GabbyJChernoff) December 31, 2025

Crucial Fumble

After ASU denied a Duke touchdown, it looked like they were going to win. However after the Sun Devils fumbled it, the Blue Devils scooped it up. They then scored a touchdown quickly after giving them the lead. This was a play that had a lot of Sun Devil fans angry and upset.

Holding on to the ball was the most important thing there, Jason Brown. It’s football 101. Now ASU is in some trouble. — Cale Campbell (@calecampbell88) December 31, 2025

I’m so sick of ASU football.

Bring on 2026 — Fiat Cuckery (@Fiatcuckery) December 31, 2025

End of the game

With the game in the balance, ASU QB Jeff Sims threw an interception that in a sense ended the game. It was an unforuante end to an otherwise really great game.

ASU are you kidding me — 🍊Big 12 Champion Texas Tech Football Fan🌵 (@REDMFRAIDER11) December 31, 2025

Absolute gut punch. ASU has gotta protect the football.



Lost them this game. — Jack Lautaret (@JackLautaret) December 31, 2025

Overall, the final game of ASU football's calendar season is a loss but there are a players that showed a lot of promise.

