Social Media Reacts to ASU Football's Last Game of 2025
For ASU, it ends how it begins. On the first day of the year, the team played their last game of the 2024 season on January 1st, and now they place their last game of the 2025 season on December 31st. A very poetic game, as in the battle of the Devils, how do ASU fans react to the Sun Devils last game of the 2025 season?
Pre game and First Quarter
Great venue
This game is the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso Texas. Before kickoff even happened, many viewers were praising how cool the atmosphere was. Even though ASU was not playing in the Big 12 game, this still an honorable game that Kenny Dillingham's squad is playig in.
What is on the line
This is a very different type of game for the Sun Devils, as since ASU's last game against the Wildcats and this one, quite a lot has happened. Such as several Sun Devil players declaring for the NFL Draft such as Cornerback Keith Abney II, Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott and Running Back Raleek Brown are not playing. So, since a couple of players are setting for Dillingham's squad, it means a lot of other players will get their chance to shine.
First Quarter
Opening Drive TV
After forcing a Duke punt, ASU scored on their first drive. The big play that helped the Sun Devils score was a big deep pass from ASU Quarterback Jeff Sims to wideout Jalen Moss. After that huge play and some nice runs and passes, Sims took the ball into the end zone himself for a touchdown.
Blue Devils Strike Back
It did not take long for Duke to strike back, as they scored on a drive that only lasted 3 plays. Blue Devils QB, Darian Mensah threw a deep strike to receiver Que'Sean Brown. It was a bit of a deflating play as the game was tied up so quickly.
Failed Fourth Down Conversion
On ASU's second drive, the Sun Devils tried to do a QB Sneak on 4th down at midfield. However, it failed and the Blue Devils took over. In a game that looked like it was going to be a shootout, this was a big stop by Duke's defense.
Duke finds the EndZone again
The Bleu Devils captizlied on ASU's turnvoer, as they scored on the following drive. Once again, Duke QB Mensah threw a beautiful deep ball, that helped set up a Duke TD. Duke's offense was looking great early in this game.
Sun Devils Tie it Up
Jeff Sims threw an absolutely amazing pass to Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss, who took it in for a touchdown. It was a fantastic threw by Sims, one with perceison and a quick release. Moss did an excellent job catching it and then taking it into the endzone. It was a very exciting play for ASU. Many fans thought that this could end up being a high scoring game.
Second Quarter
A Score Happens
This game was looking like it could be shootout, however, both defenses stepped up in the second quarter. Duke found the end zone, and while that is unfortunate for the Sun Devils, the fact that it took till 6 minutes left in the second quarter is something to be proud of Brian Ward's defense for.
Sun Devils tie it up
After the Blue Devils scored, the Sun Devils tied it up as Jeff Sims ran it in. Early on, this was a game where ASU's run game was cooking, whether it be Jeff Sims or Jason Brown Jr.
A Record is Set
After another Duke TD and a Jesus Gomez field goal, making it 28-24, it set a record for the highest first half of a Sun Bowl game. This is a good and bad thing. The good news is that the offense looked really nice, however the defense did not look great. So a double edged sword for ASU's squad.
Third Quarter
Crucial Turnover
It looked liek ASU's offense was going to get an opening drive touchdown after two big runs by runningback Jason Brown Jr. However, Jalen Moss fumbled the ball in the redzone. Not only are turnovers unfortunate in general, but it is also a blemish on a great Moss game.
ASU Scores!
After a huge run after catch by running back Demarius Robinson, Sims high tight end Khamari Anderson for the score. It was a very exciting play for the Sun Devils and their fans.
Fourth Quarter
Touchdown ASU
ASU had a great touchdown drive to open up the fourth quarter that was a great mix of run and pass that was topped off by wide receiver Malik McClain. It was a smooth drive by the Sun Devils.
Crucial Fumble
After ASU denied a Duke touchdown, it looked like they were going to win. However after the Sun Devils fumbled it, the Blue Devils scooped it up. They then scored a touchdown quickly after giving them the lead. This was a play that had a lot of Sun Devil fans angry and upset.
End of the game
With the game in the balance, ASU QB Jeff Sims threw an interception that in a sense ended the game. It was an unforuante end to an otherwise really great game.
Overall, the final game of ASU football's calendar season is a loss but there are a players that showed a lot of promise.
