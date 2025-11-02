NFL insider reveals potential return date for Bills DT Ed Oliver
The Buffalo Bills secured a lopsided win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, but they lost one of their top players during the game.
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver suffered a torn bicep, which resulted in him being placed on IR, essentially ending his season. Despite the severity of the injury, Oliver was optimistic that he could return for the playoffs, sending out a message on social media that he will be back for the Super Bowl.
On Sunday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport discussed Oliver's status and said he could be back even earlier than that. According to Rapoport, there's a sense in Buffalo that Oliver could be back as early as the first round of the playoffs.
"My understanding is though he's going to miss the rest of the regular season, there's a real chance that Oliver is back for the first round or maybe even second round of the playoffs for the Bills," Rapoport said.
Oliver has appeared in just three games due to injuries, but proved to be impactful with one sack in each appearance. If his regular season is truly over, he will finish with 12 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three sacks.
Bills defense has dealt with multiple injuries
Oliver isn't the only player on defense who has struggled with health. The Bills have also been without Damar Hamlin since Week 5 and Taylor Rapp since Week 6. Rapp recently had surgery, and was sent to the IR.
They've also been without defensive tackles T.J. Sanders, DaQuan Jones, and linebacker Matt Milano. This week, they're also going to be without Shaq Thompson who is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Buffalo also had to wait until Week 8 to see rookie first-round pick Maxwell Hairston make his debut after a training camp injury sidelined him. They're hopeful to get healthier for the playoffs, and if they can get Oliver back, that would be a huge help.
