Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Bills)
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is once again on the injury report with a knee injury, and this time he is questionable for the team's marquee matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kincaid has appeared in just 11 games this season, and the Bills did elevate a tight end from their practice squad on Saturday with both Kincaid and Dawson Knox on the injury report.
Kincaid was a limited participant in Buffalo's practice on Friday, but he appears to be a game-time decision for this matchup. As of Sunday morning, there has not been a report on Kincaid's status, which likely means that the team will takes things up until 90 minutes before kickoff before deciding if the former first-round pick will play.
Buffalo is 9-2 this season when Kincaid is in the lineup, and the young tight end has put together a strong season despite missing several games. Kincaid has 36 receptions for 523 yards and five scores, although he was limited to just 38 percent of the team's snaps and did not make a catch in Week 16.
Sine Kincaid's status is up in the air, the SI Betting team is looking elsewhere in the prop market for this Eagles vs. Bills matchup.
Best Bills Prop Bet vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
With Kincaid and Knox both on the injury report, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan is fading this Buffalo passing game in Week 17.
In fact, he wrote up his best props for this game earlier in the week, and he's betting on Josh Allen to fall short of his passing yards prop:
Josh Allen UNDER 195.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Bills would be smart to try to stick to running the football against this Eagles defense. Their secondary has been one of the best in the NFL this season, and they've allowed just 3.6 yards per pass attempt over their last three games, by far the best mark in the NFL in that stretch. Allen will be limited through the air on Sunday.
Kincaid has been one of the leading receivers for the Bills this season, so if he doesn't play, the team may lean on the ground game more in Week 17.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.