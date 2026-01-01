Lamar Jackson Confidently Uses One Word to Answer Whether He Plans to Remain a Raven
Lamar Jackson hasn’t had the most successful season as he’s missed time for various injuries. The two-time MVP could miss the playoffs for the first time in three seasons if the Ravens lose in Week 18. Could he want to leave Baltimore with how the season’s played out?
Rumors have circulated that Jackson could be interested in looking elsewhere in the future, especially with an out in his contract for the 2027 season. The quarterback is heading into a big offseason when Baltimore could possibly extend him; otherwise it will be an open question whether the team and Jackson plan to continue working together.
Jackson was asked about his intentions of staying in Baltimore when speaking to media on Thursday, simply replying that he “absolutely, absolutely” wants to stay a Raven.
“I don't even know where that comes from,” Jackson said. “We gotta focus on winning right now. Contract talk will be after the season, or whatever, but during the season, I’m locked in.”
Jackson was also asked about his whether he has a good relationship with coach John Harbaugh. He appeared dumbfounded by the rumors that he no longer enjoys being in Baltimore.
“I believe so. Like I said, I don't know where the noise comes from, man,” Jackson replied, when asked whether his relationship with Harbaugh is still strong.
In the same moment, Jackson shut down the rumors that he’d fallen asleep in meetings, seemingly showing disinterest in the team. He laughed at how ridiculous those rumors sound.
Based on his answers, it sounds like Jackson has every intention of remaining with the Ravens past next season, at least for now. When Jackson is healthy, the Ravens thrive on the field. If he recovers from his injuries and come back fresh and ready next season, the narrative of him possibly leaving Baltimore will likely wash away—especially if he signs a longterm extension.
First, the Ravens’ playoff hopes ride on Sunday night’s game vs. the Steelers as the teams are battling for the AFC North title. Jackson will be starting for the Ravens, though, after missing the Week 17 game.