It's the biggest question for Razorback fans and here's how to watch-listen

Who: No. 11/9 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1, 0-0 SEC) vs Troy Trojans (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt)

What: Game one of a current three-game home stand.

When: Monday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Fayetteville, Ark., Bud Walton Arena/Nolan Richardson Court

On TV: SEC Network and fuboTV (Kevin Fitzgerald and Pat Bradley)

Listen Online: HitThatLine.com

Radio: ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

Sirius/XM: 158 (Sirius) / 190 (XM) || SXM App: Channel 961

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Maybe the biggest question before tonight's game is the status of freshman Nick Smith, who hasn't played in the regular season.

We still don't know ... and won't until the tip-off at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena on the SEC Network and fuboTV.

allHOGS will update this story with the latest information we have prior to tip-off tonight.

• This will be the fifth meeting between Arkansas and Troy. The Razorbacks own a 4-1 advantage in the series, including a 2-1 mark in games played in Fayetteville. The last time the squads met was Dec. 16, 2017, in North Little Rock. Arkansas claimed an 88-63 victory thanks to 25 points from Daryl Macon. Arkansas shot 53.1 percent from the field while holding the Trojans to 30.5 percent. Troy was led by Wesley Person Jr., who scored 25, making 11-of-13 at the free throw line.

• Arkansas starts another three-game home stand which includes facing the Trojans once and a pair of Spartans (San Jose State and UNC Greensboro). Following this current home stand, Arkansas will play three games as the home team — playing two games on neutral courts and one at Bud Walton Arena — before opening SEC play Dec. 28 at LSU.

• Dec. 10: Arkansas will be the home team in the second annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic versus Oklahoma in Tulsa.

• Dec. 17: Arkansas will make its annual trip to North Little Rock to host Bradley.

• Dec. 21: Arkansas will return to Bud Walton Arena to host UNC Asheville prior to opening league play Dec. 28.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

