2024 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 14: Pitt
The Boston College Eagles play their final regular-season game in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Panthers at home.
While there is a lot of time between now and that game, the two teams look very different heading into the season. Boston College kept its offensive success and lost a couple of key defensive pieces, while Pitt is the other way around.
The Eagles will also be led by first-year head coach Bill O’Brien, who has not coached a collegiate game since 2013 with Penn State and Pitt will be led by veteran head coach Pat Narduzzi, who has been with the Panthers since 2015.
Let’s take a look at the upcoming matchup:
Offense
Like every team, the start of a solid offense starts around its quarterback and the Panthers have a question mark sitting at that position as the team lost two of its three quarterbacks that started in 2023, Christian Veilleux and Phil Jurkovec. Currently, the team has six quarterbacks on its roster, Nate Yarnell, who appeared in four games in 2023 and went 41-of-62 for 595 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, former Alabama quarterback Eli Holstein, who transferred during the offseason but did not make an appearance with the Crimson Tide, and Jake Franti, David Lynch, Ty Dieffenbach, and Julian Duggar, who all signed to play at Pitt but have yet to see the field.
As for offensive weapons, the Panthers kept its top running back Rodney Hammond Jr., who had 118 attempts for 547 yards and four touchdowns, however lost their top wide receiver Bub Meand to the draft. Pitt did retain its second best receiver from the previous year Konata Mumpfield, who caught 44 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns.
Defense
The Panthers defense will look similar to last season as the team retained its top two tackles in defensive backs Javon McIntyre and Donovan McMillon. In 2023, the duo combined for 190 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, eight breakups, and one forced fumble.
The unit did lose its third best tackler linebacker Soloman DeShields via the transfer portal (Texas A&M) and cornerback M.J. Devonshire to the draft.
Schedule
For both teams, this is the last regular-season game of the year. Since the contest is at home, the Eagles will be celebrating Senior Day as well as Youth Sports Day.
Outlook
Although Pitt has the all-time advantage and won its last matchup against the Eagles, I expect this contest to be close. In the last three meetings, the margin of victory has been one possession or less. Plus, with Pitt’s question marks at quarterback and other positions, Boston College is a stronger and better all-around team and should come out of this with a victory, ending its regular season on a high note.
Pitt at Boston College:
BCCentral takes a long look at each of the Eagles upcoming opponents this season, including its final regular-season matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
The Game:
Date: Nov. 30
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Series: Pitt leads the all-time series 18-15.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs was on Nov. 16, 2023, where Pitt beat Boston College 24-16.
The Team:
The Coach: Pat Narduzzi
Offensive Coordinator: Kade Bell
Defensive Coordinator: Randy Bates
2023 Record: 3-9.
Players to Watch: QB Nate Yarnell, RB Rodney Hammond Jr., WR Konata Mumpfield, DB Javon McIntyre, DB Donovan McMillon, P Caleb Junko, K Ben Sauls.
Top Newcomer: Recruit- Four-star IOL Caleb Holmes. Transfer- Former Clemson EDGE David Ojiegbe and former Alabama QB Eli Holstein.
The School:
Location: Pittsburgh, Penn.
Founded: 1787
Enrollment: 29,533
Nickname: Panthers
Colors: Blue and Gold
Mascot: Roc the Panther
The Program:
Last Time Beat Boston College: 2023.
Last Time Won ACC: 2021.
National Championships: 17 — Nine claimed 1915; 1916; 1918; 1929; 1931; 1934; 1936; 1937; 1976 and eight unclaimed 1910; 1917; 1925; 1927; 1933; 1938; 1980; 1981.
Playoff Appearances: None.
Conference Championships: Three — 2004; 2010; 2021
Bowl Appearances: 37 — 15-22 record.
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2023.
Heisman Trophies: One — Tony Dorsett in 1976.
2024 NFL Draft: Three — OT Matt Goncalves was drafted as the No. 79 (third round) overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts, WR Bub Means was drafted as the No. 170 (fifth round) overall pick by the New Orleans Saints, and CB M.J. Devonshire was drafted as the No. 229 (seventh round) overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2024 No. 56; 2023 No. 56; 2022 No. 70; 2021 No. 32.
Schedule:
Aug. 31: vs. Kent State
Sept. 7: at Cincinnati
Sept. 14: vs. West Virginia
Sept. 21: vs. Youngstown State
Oct. 5: at UNC
Oct. 12: vs. Cal
Oct. 24: vs. Syracuse
Nov. 2: at SMU
Nov. 9: vs. Virginia
Nov. 16: vs. Clemson
Nov. 23: at Louisville
Nov. 30: at Boston College
