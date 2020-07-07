BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Stellar, Standard, Subpar: WR Bryce Sebastian

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview wide receiver Bryce Sebastian

#16 TE/DE Joey Luchetti
#15 TE Danny Dalton
#14 LB Max Richardson
#14 QB Sam Johnson IV
#11 WR CJ Lewis
#10 Daelen Menard
#10 CB Brandon Sebastian
#9 WR Kobay White
#8 DB Jahmin Muse
#7 QB Matt Valecce
#7 CB Tate Haynes
#6 QB Dennis Grosel
#5 QB Phil Jurkovec
#4 WR Zay Flowers
#3 CB Jason Maitre.

Last season, Bryce Sebastian, younger brother of starting cornerback Brandon, redshirted for the Eagles. He was listed as a cornerback in 2019, but recruited as an athlete can play both sides of the ball. The scouting report on Bryce is this, he has incredible speed. Based on what I've heard he could become a good weapon for the Eagles when his number is called. He was ranked the #2 wide receiver in Connecticut for the Class of 2020, and #85 nationally. 

Stellar

Sebastian finds a role in the offense, whether it is situational or in certain packages. Makes a handful of catches, and cracks the two deep for the Eagles. 

Standard

Used in end of game situations in blow out situations. Gets some valuable reps and snaps. Maybe finds a role on special teams. 

Subpar

Doesn't see the field in 2020. 

What kind of season are you expecting from Bryce Sebastian? Leave your comments below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
44Andre2000
44Andre2000

I think he becomes the go-to jet-sweep guy on offense after Travis Levy graduates, but unlikely to play much this year due to Levy/Flowers. I do hope they keep him on offense because it looks like he has a ton of speed/ability to change direction quickly. I thought there were rumors of him getting moved to CB last year which would have been disappointing because he does not have the size to be a P5 DB.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive End Joey Luchetti

A converted tight end, this local defensive end had his moments in 2019, but will need to be more consistent to see more playing time.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

20 on '20: Low Expectations for Boston College

Boston College is not getting much love from college football publications, we explain why they may be wrong.

A.J. Black

by

nedsh

Betting on Attendance. Vegas Odds Set For College Football

The oddsmakers have set a series of bets on college football attendance. Would you go with the over/under on these?

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: TE Danny Dalton

A graduate transfer that still is looking for that big season. What could 2020 have for the local tight end?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Happy 4th of July From BC Bulletin!

A recap of the week on Independence Day

A.J. Black

by

nedsh

20 on '20: The Play Calling Philosophy of Jeff Hafley

He has certainly been a positive so far, but how will Hafley coach on the field?

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Linebacker Max Richardson

There are high expectations for this linebacker, what could he give the Eagles in 2020?

A.J. Black

by

nedsh

Boston College Hockey Announces Recruiting Class for 2020-21 Season

Boston College hockey announces their recruiting class for the upcoming season, which includes 10 freshmen and a transfer

A.J. Black

Boston Red Sox to use Boston College Facilities for Summer Camp

The local professional team will be using Boston College for various practices and drills as they get prepared for the start of the season.

A.J. Black

Boston College Football COVID-19 Results Return, With One Positive

Results of the Eagles COVID19 results are out, and it looks good so far for the program.

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000