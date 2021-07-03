Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: WR Jehlani Galloway

The summer is knocking on the door and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at wide receiver Jehlani Galloway, who came out of no where to have a solid season for the Eagles in 2020.

Galloway, a junior from Providence, Rhode Island was sort of an after thought heading into last season. He had appeared in a handful of games, but really wasn't featured in the offense. However, when Frank Cignetti Jr. and Jeff Hafley came in and installed a new passing offense with Phil Jurkovec at the helm, things changed. Galloway became a reliable receiver, especially as the season progressed. He had a huge touchdown against Louisville, leading to a win, and ended the year with 15 receptions for 197 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

He probably will never be the top receiver on the roster, but Galloway is a perfect complimentary weapon and one that can make big catches when the defense is focus on Zay Flowers. How can he build on 2020? Let's discuss.

Stellar

Galloway becomes the perfect third receiver on the offense behind Zay Flowers and either CJ Lewis or Kobay White. Playing the role of a smaller receiver, Galloway showcases good hands and the ability to get first downs when the offense needs them. Finishes the season with 28 catches and four to five touchdowns, setting himself up for an even bigger role his senior season.

Standard

Galloway pretty much plays the same role he played in 2020, but finishes fourth amongst the wide receivers in catches, behind Flowers, Lewis and the returning Kobay White. He is solid, and stays consistent with what we saw last season.

Subpar

The return of Kobay White, and possibly the rise of an underclassman diminishes Galloway's role within the offense. Finishes the year with a touchdown and around ten catches.

