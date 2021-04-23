BC Football Class of '22 Big Board: Offense

Boston College football has been busy on the recruiting trail, here is where they stand with each of the following positions.

The Boston College football recruiting class currently ranks as one of the best in the country, at #11 according to 247sports.com. Here is where they sit at each position at offense. Also we give some of the remaining and priority targets that Boston College is working on. This will continue to be a live article, with updates as soon as they become available or we learn them.

Quarterback

Committed: Peter Delaportas (Pope John XIII, NJ)

Top Remaining Targets: N/A

Notes: Boston College is most likely going to take one quarterback in this upcoming recruiting class, though the loss of Matt Valecce to the transfer portal might give them flexibility to take a second quarterback. If they do, it most likely won't be an elite quarterback, but more of a developmental option.

Running Back:

Committed: CJ Clinkscales (Buford, GA)

Top Remaining Targets: Xavier Brown (Lexington, KY), Alex Broome (Tennessee)

Notes: Clinkscales went off the board recently for the Eagles, but the Eagles remain in contact with multiple running back targets. Brown and Broome both are explosive backs that fit Frank Cignetti's system that puts special emphasis on being able to catch the ball. Don't be surprised if BC goes for a second back in the upcoming class, with both Brown and Broome both having strong relationships with the program.

Wide Receivers:

Committed: Ismael Zamor (Everett, MA), Joseph Griffin II (Springfield, MA)

Top Remaining Targets: Ike White (St. Frances, Baltimore), Tyler Johnson (Ridgeway, VA), Daveon Crouch (Tampa, FL), Robert Spears-Jennings (Broken Arrow, OK)

Notes: Griffin is becoming one of the top recruits in this entire class, and could become a star in Jeff Hafley's offense. Boston College already has a loaded '23 class at wide receiver, but it appears that the Eagles are still working at this position and looking to add at least one more player to this group.

Tight End

Committed: Matthew Ragan (Lawrence Academy, MA) , Jeremiah Franklin (Walkersville, MD)

Possible Remaining Targets: Jack Nickel

Notes: I've been told Boston College feels very comfortable with the pair of tight ends that they have...which they should, they both are going to be big gets for the staff. Reports came out that BC had connected with Jack Nickel, but it appears it was just a preliminary discussion. At this point, BC wants the two commits they have, and probably are using Nickel as a backup plan, especially for Franklin who has been getting offers from Big Ten programs.

Offensive Line

Committed: Jack Funke (Xaverian Brothers, MA), Noah Clifford (Oakdale, CT), Stephen Gates (Alliance, OH)

Top Remaining Targets: Ty Chan (Lawrence Academy, MA)--ND commit, Maleek McNeil (Easthampton, MA), Desaun Williams (St Frances Academy, MD)

Notes: Boston College typically takes 3-4 offensive line recruits in a typical class, so they may be done with this position. However, just like Drew Kendall last year, if the Eagles can get Ty Chan on campus for a visit then they have a shot to flip him, though the four star offensive lineman seems content with the Irish at the time of this writing.