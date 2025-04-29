BC Bulletin

2026 WR Kortez Rupert Locks in Boston College Visit

The talented East St. Louis, Illinois native will make an official visit to Chestnut Hill this summer.

Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff have been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail since the conclusion of spring football, landing four commitments in the month of April alone. Now, as the spring season comes to a close, the Eagles are looking to continue building on an already impressive class.

This week, Boston College locked in a visit with 2026 3-Star wide receiver Kortez Rupert from East St. Louis, Illinois. He took to social media on Tuesday to share the news that he will be in Chestnut Hill from June 13th to the 15th.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 155 lbs., Rupert is a bit undersized but possesses excellent speed and open field running ability. He is rated by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 162 wideout in the nation and the No. 27 player in Illinois.

As a junior in 2024, the shifty target finished with 24 receptions for over 600 yards and eight scores and helped guide his team to a 13-1 record and win in the Illinois 6A state championship.

As of now, Rupert holds offers from nearly 20 different programs, including the likes of Michigan State, Indiana, Kansas State and many more. He has just one other visit lined up as he will make the trip to Bloomington, Indiana on May 30th to see Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers.

The Eagles currently have 12 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, with only one being from a receiver. If O'Brien and his staff can add a player like Rupert, it would be a massive boost to the class as a whole.

2026 Football Commitments

  1. CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
  2. CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
  3. DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
  4. EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
  5. EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
  6. OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
  7. OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
  8. OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
  9. OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
  10. QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
  11. RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
  12. WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)

