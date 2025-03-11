Boston College to Host 2026 Specialist for Campus Visit
Boston College kicked off spring football practice this week, but Bill O'Brien and his coaching staff have yet to take a break from the recruiting trail.
The Eagles lined up a visit with yet another 2026 prospect, locking in placekicker Aidan O'Neill for a trip to Chestnut Hill on March 15th. He took to social media himself to share the news of his upcoming visit, saying, "Super excited to be at Boston college [March 15th]."
The talented specialist also made sure to tag members of the Eagles special teams coaching staff Matt Thurin and Nick McGriff.
O'Neill is a 6-foot-1, 212 lb. placekicker hailing from Clarkston, Michigan. He is rated by Kohl's kicking camps as a 5-Star prospect and the No. 8 player at his position in the nation.
According to the Kohl's kicking site, "O'Neill competed at the Underclassman Challenge in January of 2025 and scored 16 points on field goals and 107.80 points on kickoffs. (...) He has D1 tools and the next year will be an important time of development for O'Neill. He had another strong showing at the 2024 Kohl's Midwest Spring Showcase."
He was named in 2024 by the Detroit Free Press as a First Team specialist and by Michigan Sportswriters as a member of the Division 1-2 All-State team.
As of now, the Eagles hold no specialists in the 2026 recruiting class despite holding nine commitments thus far. O'Brien managed to sign kicker/punter Andy Quinn in 2025, but a specialized placekicker could be a valuable piece of the team.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
