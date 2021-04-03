FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Current State of the BC Men's Basketball Roster

The roster already has been flipped, with more moves on the way
Earl Grant took over BC men's basketball close to three weeks ago and the roster is almost unrecognizable now. With six players entering the portal, a few leaving via graduation, and others entering, here is where the roster currently stands. Currently, Grant has yet to announce his staff, but all signs point to Anthony Goins from Clemson joining as an assistant. Dave Paulsen from George Mason has been linked to one of the jobs but there hasn't been any confirmation on that yet.

Returning from 2020-21 Team

It's important to note that these players are not officially returning next year, there just has been no indication that they are leaving

James Karnik - Center
Fred Scott - Forward
Makai Ashton Langford - Guard
DeMarr Langford - Forward
Justin Vander Baan - Center

True Freshmen - Entering The Program

Gianni Thompson - Forward
Kanye Jones - Guard
Devin McGlockton- Forward

Transfers In

Brevin Galloway - Forward

Gone

Wynston Tabbs - Guard - ECU
Jay Heath - Guard - Arizona State
CJ Felder - Forward - Florida
Steffon Mitchell - Forward- NBA Draft
Luka Kraljevic - Forward/Center- Graduation

Still in the Portal

Kamari Williams - Forward
Rich Kelly - Guard

Where to go from here?

Boston College could go in a multitude of different spots in the transfer portal, as they have anywhere from 4-6 slots they still need to fill. Some names to keep an eye on are Tyler Kolek, who was Freshman of the Year in the A10, Michael Durr a center from USF (8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game), Carlos Silva Santos a local forward from the area transferring from Texas Tech, forward Donovan Williams from Texas. The Eagles still could be active with some 2021 recruits like four star center Jonas Aidoo, but will have to battle an army of other schools for his service. 

