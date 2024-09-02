All Bearcats

Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone

Corleone did not play in the season opener.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone participates in drills during football practice, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone participates in drills during football practice, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi is expecting to see Dontay Corleone on the field for Cincinnati's Week 2 game against the Panthers. The star missed Week 1 as he ramps up recovery from blood clots.

Pitt won their Week 1 contest 55-24 against Kent State over the weekend and rushed for 201 yards on 6.3 yards per carry.

"Obviously the Corleone kid on defense, he's a heck of an outstanding football player," Narduzzi told the media in a video from Panther-Lair. "He was out, as you guys know, during the summer, but I expect Dontay to be back. I think he'll be back for us. I think, spent plenty of time talking to people, expect him to be back. He's the dude up front."

Cincinnati could greatly use the All-American defensive tackle even in a reduced-snap role on Saturday across an expected tight contest. The Bearcats' defense flashed some good things against Towson on Saturday, but run stopping was not one of them for the most part (194 rushing yards allowed on 5.2 yards a carry with sacks).

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

