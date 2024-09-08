All Bearcats

Watch: Alec Pierce Scores First Colts Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season

The former Cincinnati star ran it down.

Russ Heltman

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) warms up during a joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) warms up during a joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Colts wide receiver and former UC star Alec Pierce scored the first touchdown of the season for his team in epic fashion on a 60-yard dart from Anthony Richardson.

Check out the play against Houston:

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

