Brendan Sorsby Touches On Areas To Improve Amidst Strong Start to UC Career
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby has performed pretty well to start his Bearcats tenure with another rivalry matchup on deck this weekend against Miami (OH). Sorsby's amassed a 70.1 PFF grade and an 84.3 ESPN QBR (16th nationally) across UC's first two games.
He's played well enough for Cincinnati to be 2-0, but Sorsby and the rest of the team have some mistakes to clean up amidst a 1-1 start. It's notable that Sorsby tweaked his ankle in the middle of Saturday's game, but it won't keep him off the field
"Some pressures we hadn't seen, and just kind of had us outnumbered there. The stuff that I could control, just missing a couple throws high, not sure exactly what it was," Sorsby said about what he can clean up. "Obviously, I like to think that I can make any throw out there. So really, just staying on top of the ball and, you know, driving it."
The offensive leader liked what he saw from the team's response to the loss in recent days. Cincinnati is sparking a short memory to flush the collapse and get focused on it's next rivalry.
"We've put it behind us," Sorsby told the media. "We're on to Miami. You know, it's a game that we feel good about, that we want to go and ring the bell. So that's one of our team goals. So, we're gonna go do it. And obviously everybody was disappointed about the game on Saturday and the outcome of it, but we're not gonna let it define us. It's one game. It's early on in the year. So we're gonna move on and find a way to put it behind us.
Sorsby has thrown five touchdowns and no interceptions across the opening two outings.
"I think he's gonna continue to get better as he understands more and more what we're trying to do offensively," Satterfield said about his QB's growth. "He's got a great grasp of it. But, I think he's a good player. He's a talented player. He can throw the football. He's been making good decisions. So if he just continues to do that, then he'll continue to put great stats up. So it's all about taking what the defense is giving us and not trying to force the ball.
"We did try to force one and the guy picked it off, but he was out of bounds in the end zone, but it was a forced throw. We got to eliminate all those and just take what they give us. He continues to do that, man, he'll look up at the end of the game and the end of the season, and he'll have great stats. But but it's all about moving the offense getting first downs and then scoring touchdowns, That's the job of the quarterback and that's what we got to do a better job of.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson
Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone
Look: Cincinnati Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Betting Odds: Cincinnati Slight Favorites Over Pittsburgh
Look: PFF Grades From Cincinnati's Week 1 Win Over Towson
Three Down Look: Cincinnati Beats Towson To Open 2024 Regular Season
Cincinnati Earns Commitment From 2025 Tight End DaMari Witherspoon
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Availability as First Game Approaches
Former Cincinnati Assistant Josh Loeffler Praises Wes Miller's Player Relations
Look: Multiple Bearcats Make 2024 NFL Rosters Following Final Cuts
The Action Network Declares Cincinnati Second-Most Underrated Football Program Of CFP Era
Cincinnati Football 2024 Game-By-Game Predictions Part One
Scott Satterfield Dives Into Starting QB Decision: 'Gives us a Great Situation'
PFF Ranks Brendan Sorsby Outside Top-50 Power Conference Quarterbacks
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Announces 2024 Captains
Six Cincinnati Bearcats Named to 2025 Senior Bowl Watchlist
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Four-Star Talents For Fall Visits
Report: Travis Kelce to Appear in Two Hollywood Movies as Star Shines Brighter
Watch: Tyson Veidt, Corey Kiner, and Kam Wilson Speak After UC Football Practice
Watch: Former Bearcats Quarterback Emory Jones Throws NFL Preseason Touchdown
Xzavier Henderson Bought JUGS Machine to Improve Game This Offseason
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats