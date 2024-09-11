All Bearcats

Cincinnati DC Tyson Veidt Assesses Defensive Front Before Miami (OH) Matchup

The Bearcats are giving up 195 rush yards per outing over the first two games.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Quinn Staten (41) Cincinnati Bearcats' Mehki Miller (20) and Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Cam Roetherford (26) tackled Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) in the first quarter of the College Football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
CINCINNATI — Bearcats football defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt gave his assessment of the Cincinnati defensive line across the first two games of the season. 

Cincinnati has done a decent job rushing the passer, picking up five sacks (36th nationally), but the run defense has left a lot to be desired after being abysmal in 2023 (5.57 yards per carry allowed through two games, 120th nationally).

"There's been times we've been really pleased with what all of our guys really have done. There's times we haven't performed," Veidt told the media on Tuesday. "So I think collectively, as a defensive unit, we're working on the consistency part of it. We are playing a number of guys, and we're trying to replicate that in practice with different combinations. So we think that gives us the best chance to have success. We're going to continue to do that, and hopefully, we can become more consistent as a defense."

Cincinnati gets a break on the ground to an extent this weekend, as Miami (OH) rushed for just 33 yards against Northwestern in its only game this season, but did run for 158 yards per game last season (65th nationally)

The Bearcats can't let QB Brett Gabbert scramble like he did in the upset loss last season. Cincinnati's chances to win go up exponentially if it can contain Gabbert and force him to be a passer only on Saturday.

