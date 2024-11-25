Look: Bearcats Rise in Latest AP Poll Following Dominant Road Week
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats posted a dominant week on the road to elevate in the latest AP poll. UC basketball won and covered the spread at Northern Kentucky and Georgia Tech to move up to No. 16 in the poll from No. 18.
It's a big gap from KenPom, which has Cincinnati ranked seventh nationally. They only have one game during this holiday week (home against Alabama State) before another road trip to Villanova next week.
