Look: Cincinnati Among Disappointing Teams Analytically Based On Roster Talent

A rough season thus far for the Bearcats.

Russ Heltman

Mar 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller coaches against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller coaches against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — From 10-1, to 17-13.

UC basketball was one of the analytic darlings during a light non-conference schedule this season, but it all fell apart quickly in non-conference play.

The fizzled out depth and projected identity of this squad were enough to land on Evan Miyakawa's ledger of disappointing teams by overall roster talent.

UC was just outside the "Most Disappointing Teams" quadrant on the graph he posted on X. They oddly enough grouped with three other teams in the region: Indiana, Ohio State, and Xavier.

Cincinnati ran into some key injuries and enough offensive issues to see the season get derailed, barring a miracle run in the conference tournament.

Check out the full look at the best and worst teams by expectations below:

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

