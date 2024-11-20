All Bearcats

Look: Simas Lukošius Among National Leaders in Multiple Offensive Categories

The Lithuanian is posting fantastic traditional and analytical numbers.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) reacts after scoring a three-point basket Tuesday, March 26, 2024, during the quarterfinals of the NIT at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 85-81.
CINCINNATI — The eye test matches the analytics for Simas Lukošius. UC basketball's leading scorer has arguably been the best offensive player in the country so far this season and Evan Miyakawa's latest Box BPR numbers reflect that.

Lukošius is No. 1 nationally among all players with a 4.27 box BPR amidst a 69.6% three-point mark on 5.8 attempts a game. That percentage is second in the country behind Kentucky's Koby Brea. He's also top-two in effective field goal rate, true shooting rate, traditional offensive box plus/minus, and offensive rating (first, 187.4 rating).

"Simas...my mom will text me tonight about him" UC head coach Wes Miller said after Lukošius' 6-9 showing from deep last night. "People have asked how he's been playing and if I'm surprised. I don't put stock in a game or two, but I see him every day, and I'm not surprised there because he continues to work on his game and gets better every day."

The Lithuanian is running UC's offense from playmaking (4.8 assists per game, second on the team) and shooting strong points. If he keeps this up with even a moderate drop-off offensively, UC's got a very high ceiling, same with his professional outlook.

Russ Heltman
