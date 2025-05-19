All Bearcats

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Stays Focused on Wings Amidst Final Roster Construction Decisions

Cincinnati added Baba Miller to the team last week.

Russ Heltman

Nov 4, 2024; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams forward Romad Dean (2) and St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) fight for a rebound in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The transfer portal roster construction is nearly done, but Cincinnati basketball still has a couple of spots it can fill with scholarship talent.

We start with reported interest from The Portal Report in Fordham forward Romad Dean. The incoming senior has one season of eligibility left after appearing in all 33 games this past season, starting 32. He averaged 6.9 ppg and 5.6 rpg (team high) on 43.4% shooting (34.2% from deep).

The 6-7, 210-pound swingman would offer another layer to Cincinnati's lineup configuration and give them another capable strong wing that can stretch the floor.

The program also recently reached out to Croatian talents Luka Scoric and Ivan Bogdanović. Jake Lieberman reported the contact.

Skoric played the 2024-25 season for KK Cibona in the ABA League and the Croatia-Premijer Liga. He posted 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 44.5% field goal shooting at 6-9 inces tall. Bogdanović played for SC Derby this past season in the Montenegrin Basketball League and the ABA League. 

He averaged 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds across 41 contests with unknown college eligibility, the same as Scoric. Both are over 21 years old and would bring strong veteran versatility to Cincinnati's roster.

