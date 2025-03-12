PFF Names Dontay Corleone Among Top-10 Returning Defensive Tackles in College Football
CINCINNATI — Star UC football player Dontay Corleone is ranked eighth on Pro Football Focus's list of top-10 returning defensive tackles in college football.
Corleone had a down year in 2024 by his elite standards, but there was a clear health reason why.
"Corleone faced a significant setback last June when he was treated for blood clots in his lungs, preventing him from resuming full football activities until Week 2," Max Chadwick wrote. "Given that context, it’s understandable why he posted a career-low 73.3 PFF grade in 2024.
"However, 'The Godfather' still earns a spot on this list for his dominance in the two seasons prior. Across 2022 and 2023, his 92.7 PFF grade was the highest of any FBS interior defender, as was his 93.1 run-defense grade. At 6-foot-1, Corleone naturally plays with great pad level while pairing power with explosiveness. With a fully healthy offseason ahead, expect the Cincinnati native to return to form in his fifth and final season with the Bearcats."
Corleone had been a mauling force for Cincinnati over the majority of this decade and this fall could be his best season yet.
Despite the health hurdle, Corleone still notched a career-high in snaps (445), sacks (three), and quarterback pressures (27).
