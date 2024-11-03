All Bearcats

Report: Day Day Thomas Available For Bearcats Season Opener

Cincinnati tips off against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) Cincinnati Bearcats guard-forward Rayvon Griffith (3) and Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) looks on in the second half of a basketball scrimmage between Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
CINCINNATI — Great news for Cincinnati ahead of tomorrow's season opener. CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein reported guard Day Day Thomas will be available for the Arkansas Pine-Bluff contest following a tweak to his surgically repaired foot.

It's unknown how much he'll play (if at all), but it's a great sign for Cincinnati that its full backcourt is healthy entering the season. They likely don't need him out there to beat a team ranked 355th out of 364 D1 teams on KenPom on Monday night. 

Thomas was a key player on both ends of the floor last season, averaging 10.4, points, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Russ Heltman
