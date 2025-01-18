All Bearcats

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Basketball's Victory Over Arizona State

Cincinnati is now 2-2 all-time against Arizona State.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) blocks Arizona State Sun Devils guard/forward BJ Freeman (10) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, January 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) blocks Arizona State Sun Devils guard/forward BJ Freeman (10) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, January 18, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati hammered the rim a few times during the 67-60 defensive showcase against Arizona State. Dillon Mitchell (14 points, three rebounds)

Next up is a home matchup against Texas Tech on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. 

Check out the highlights from UC's latest win below:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Three Man Weave: Simas Lukošius' Heroics Lift Cincinnati Over Colorado 68-62

Look: Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Makes Naismith Midseason National Team

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 68-62 Win Over Colorado

The Athletic Names Jizzle James Among NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season

NCAA Tournament Tracker: Bearcats Losing Streak Moves Them Out of Field For First Time This Season

Cincinnati Boosts Rushing Attack With Wisconsin Transfer Running Back Tawee Walker

Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Middle Tennessee State Transfer Safety Xavier Williams

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Falls Out of Latest AP Poll

ESPN Names Scott Satterfield to Way-Too-Early Coaching Hot Seat List

Watch: Ivan Pace Jr. Makes Big Play Against Lions in Regular-Season Finale

Cincinnati Adds Commitment From Virginia Tech Edge Rusher C.J. McCray

Watch: Alec Pierce Catches Deep Touchdown on Final Day of NFL Regular Season

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands New Mexico Transfer Safety Tayden Barnes Entering Weekend

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Promotes Assistant Coach Cort Braswell to Assistant Defensive Coordinator Role

Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 70-67 Against Kansas State to Open Big 12 Action

'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins

Look: Cincinnati Offers Oregon Edge Rusher Emar'rion Winston in Transfer Portal

Look: Cincinnati Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll Despite Zero-Game Week

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Non-Conference Closing Victory Over Grambling State

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball