All Bearcats

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 81-58 Win Over Georgia Tech

The Bearcats went 2-0 on the road this week.

Russ Heltman

Nov 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) boxes put Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lance Terry (0) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) boxes put Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lance Terry (0) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — UC posted another deep, balanced blowout win on Saturday 81-58 over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Check out some of the best highlight moments from the victory as Cincinnati sits at 5-0 on the season returning backhome for Thanksgiving:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay in Top 20 of AP Poll After One-Game Week

PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati's Defeat at Iowa State

Look: Cincinnati Falls Again in The Athletic's FBS Ranking Following Loss to Iowa State

Final Huddle: Balanced Iowa State Cyclones Pick Apart Cincinnati Bearcats 34-17

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay Undefeated With Dispatching of Nicholls State

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Travis Johnson

Wes Miller Updates Cincinnati Bearcats Injuries And More Ahead of Nicholls State Game

Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star 2025 Point Guard Keyshuan Tillery After Signing

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Nicholls State Colonels

Watch: Gavin Gerhardt Discusses Elevated Pass Blocking, Road Game Mentality, And More

Watch: UC Defensive Coordinator Tyson Veidt Discusses Return to Iowa State

Joe Royer Preaches Confidence in Bowl Pursuit, Brendan Sorsby Following West Virginia Loss

Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Keys to the Game: West Virginia Mountaineers

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Completes 2027 Non-Conference Schedule

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Morehead State Eagles

Watch: Joe Royer Discusses Falling in Love With Football Again, Source of Sure Hands, And More

Brendan Sorsby Ready to Bounce Back In Friendly Home Confines Following Bye Week

Watch: Desmond Ridder Throws First NFL TD This Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball