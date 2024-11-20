All Bearcats

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Road Win Over Northern Kentucky

Cincinnati is 4-0 on the season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard-forward Simas Lukošius (41) reacts to hitting a 3-point basket in the second half of the NCAA basketball game at Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Ky., on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard-forward Simas Lukošius (41) reacts to hitting a 3-point basket in the second half of the NCAA basketball game at Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Ky., on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats took care of business on the road Tuesday night with a 76-60 win over Northern Kentucky just across the Ohio River.

Check out some of the best plays during the avenging road triumph from the likes of scorching shooter Simas Lukošius (6-9 from deep on Tuesday) and more:

Russ Heltman
