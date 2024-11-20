Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Road Win Over Northern Kentucky

Highlights from last night's 76-60 win at NKU:



🔺 Lukošius: 18p, 3a, 6-9 3FG

🔺 Mitchell: 12p, 5r, 4s

🔺 James: 11p, 6a, 3s

🔺 Hickman: 10p, 2s

🔺 Bandaogo: 8p, 3r, 3b

🔺 Page: 8p, 4r

🔺 Betsey: 7p, 3r

🔺 Thomas: 2p, 4a