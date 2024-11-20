All Bearcats

Watch: Wes Miller And More Discuss Road Win Over Northern Kentucky

Cincinnati has another road game on Saturday.

Russ Heltman

Nov 4, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller paces the sideline in the second half of the NCAA mens basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati campus on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The Bearcats won 109-54. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats got some road revenge from the loss two years ago on Tuesday night in a big victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse 76-60.

Hear from Wes Miller, Simas Lukošius, and Day Day Thomas following the Bearcats' first road game of the 2024-25 season.

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

