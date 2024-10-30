All Bearcats

Watch: Wes Miller And More Meet With Media in Final Days Before 2024-25 Season

The anticipation is about to pay off.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller stands on the sidelines in the second half of a basketball scrimmage between Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller stands on the sidelines in the second half of a basketball scrimmage between Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are less than a week away from battling Arkansas Pine-Bluff at home to open the 2024-25 men's basketball season. Head coach Wes Miller met with the media on Wednesday, along with new forward Dillon Mitchell and returning guard Jizzle James.

Hear from that trio on final preparations for the season and more:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You may also like:

Brendan Sorsby Named to Davey O'Brien Award Class of 2024

Look: Cincinnati Football Announces Sellout For West Virginia Game

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers 2026 Three-Star QB Bowe Bentley

Report: West Virginia Making Coaching Change Ahead of Bearcats Matchup

Wes Miller Excited About Roster of Returning Players: 'At This Point, This is The Best Group I’ve Had Here'

Scott Satterfield Explains End of Half Fourth-Down, Two-Point Decisions Against Colorado

Look: Cincinnati Gets Lowest Team PFF Grade of 2024 Season Following Colorado Loss

Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats Locker Room Following Homecoming Win

Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs On Road Against Colorado Buffaloes

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 24-14 Homecoming Win Over Arizona State

Final Huddle: Cincinnati Football Handles Arizona State For Homecoming Victory

Look: Bearcats Announce Sellout For 2024 Homecoming Game

Watch: Wes Miller And More Discuss Exhibition Contest Against Ohio State

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Looks The Part Across Exhibition Victory Over Ohio State

Cincinnati's Defense Earns Team Of the Week Spot, High PFF Marks Following 19-13 Win Over UCF

Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats in Locker Room Following 19-13 Win

Cincinnati Slight Betting Favorites Over Arizona State For Homecoming Matchup

Final Huddle: Cincinnati Outlasts UCF Across Defensive Struggle

Watch: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Slams Dunk During Practice

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball