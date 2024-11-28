All Bearcats

Watch: Wes Miller And More Recap Victory Over Alabama State

Cincinnati is 6-0 this season.

Russ Heltman

Nov 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — UC notched another home win on Wednesday night to enter the holiday 6-0 this season. 

Hear from a fired up Wes Miller, Jizzle James, and Aziz Bandaogo on the 77-59 victory over Alabama State with Villanova on the road up next:

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

