Wes Miller Updates Dan Skillings Jr.'s Injury Progression Ahead of Alabama State Game
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team has one game during this holiday week. Dan Skillings Jr. won't be back on the floor against Alabama State on Wednesday night, but he is making progress.
Wes Miller gave the latest update on his knee injury recovery during his Tuesday press conference.
"Dan shot for the first time, I mean, he's been doing shooting on the floor and things of that nature, but he had his first shooting workout Sunday, followed it up with another one yesterday," Miller said. "I got video from our trainer a couple hours ago, with him running on a zero-gravity treadmill ... He was on the floor this morning working out with our assistant coaches. So, yeah, he's progressing on the floor which has been good."
Cincinnati hasn't needed him...yet. They've dominated one of the nation's easiest non-conference schedules so far, but December and beyond is a lot tougher and will require all of UC's elite depth to reach their ceiling.
Hear all of Miller's comments ahead of the Alabama State contest below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Opens a Home Betting Underdog in Season Finale Against TCU
Watch: Scott Satterfield, Corey Kiner And More Discuss 41-15 Loss to Kansas State
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Overwhelmed by Kansas State 41-15 in Fourth Consecutive Loss
Cincinnati Gets Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Tim Griffin
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Continues Winning Ways on The Road Against Georgia Tech
Report: Former Bearcats Star Travis Kelce's House Burglarized
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay in Top 20 of AP Poll After One-Game Week
PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati's Defeat at Iowa State
Look: Cincinnati Falls Again in The Athletic's FBS Ranking Following Loss to Iowa State
Final Huddle: Balanced Iowa State Cyclones Pick Apart Cincinnati Bearcats 34-17
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay Undefeated With Dispatching of Nicholls State
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Travis Johnson
Wes Miller Updates Cincinnati Bearcats Injuries And More Ahead of Nicholls State Game
Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star 2025 Point Guard Keyshuan Tillery After Signing
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Nicholls State Colonels
Watch: Gavin Gerhardt Discusses Elevated Pass Blocking, Road Game Mentality, And More
Watch: UC Defensive Coordinator Tyson Veidt Discusses Return to Iowa State
Joe Royer Preaches Confidence in Bowl Pursuit, Brendan Sorsby Following West Virginia Loss
Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk