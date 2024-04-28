Emory Jones, Daniel Grzesiak Get NFL Free Agent Contracts Following 2024 Draft
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones and defensive end Daniel Grzesiak are getting NFL free-agent contracts following the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jones is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, while Grzesiak is rolling with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jones passed for 2,219 yards, 18 TDs, and 10 INTs this past season as the Bearcats starting quarterback. Grzesiak impacted on the other side with 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and three pass breakups.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Report: Cincinnati's Matchup Revealed for Big East-Big 12 Battle
Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Offers Texas State LB, Backup TE Enters Transfer Portal
2026 Tight End Cole Albers Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
Cincinnati Bearcats Host Four-Star 2025 CB Jahmari DeLoatch
Pinging The Portal: Duke Transfer Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati Lands Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher
Cincinnati Bearcats Edge Rusher Enters Transfer Portal
2025 CB Spencer Adderley Recaps UC Visit: 'I Can’t Wait To Be Back'
2026 Wide Receiver Aaron Mcfarland Details His Love For Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats Land Elite Punter From Transfer Portal
Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Spring Game Top Performers
2025 Three-Star CB James Finley Recaps Visit To Cincinnati
2025 Offensive Lineman Baylor Wilkin Recaps Cincinnati Visit
Cincinnati Linebacker Announces Transfer Portal Entry During Spring Game
Look: Jason Kelce, Sauce Gardner at 2024 Cincinnati Football Spring Game
Three-Star 2025 Cincinnati Commit Jermaine Jones: 'I Was Made To Be A Bearcat'
Cincinnati Gets Commitment From Three Star 2025 Cornerback Jermaine Jones
Cincinnati Wing Rayvon Griffith Announces Return to Cincinnati For 2024-25 Season
Watch: Travis, Jason Kelce Graduate From UC to Close New Heights Event
Cincinnati Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Makes Spring Riser List
Bearcats Commit Kolin Wilson Details Decision
Report: Northern Kentucky Transfer Puts Cincinnati in Final Five Schools
Watch: Jason Kelce Surprise Reveal at WWE's Wrestlemania
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats