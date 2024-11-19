Brendan Sorsby Addresses Passing Game Issues As Defenses Use Consistent Tactic
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby had his lowest passing total as a Bearcat on Saturday (66 yards) in the 34-17 loss to Iowa State.
The Cyclones' elite pass defense left little space to operate at the second and third levels, forcing Cincinnati to run it 39 times to just 18 passes, with just a 1-3 completion mark on passes of 15-plus yards.
The extra deep safety from ISU played a heavy role in their defensive success.
"I'm not really sure," Cincinnati's quarterback said about how they can get defenses out of two-safety looks. "Obviously, it was tough to gain traction on that field, so that's usually what you got to be able to do, is just find holes in the zones. But we weren't able to do that, and I wasn't accurate enough, like we said, we should have a lot more yards. But we just got to find a way to hit those windows that are open, and that'll usually make them either come up a bit more or whatnot. I think we ran the ball really effectively, which usually makes defenses come down too because you know you don't want to get ran all over either."
Cincinnati ran it for 7.4 yards per carry, but it still wasn't enough to unlock the passing game.
It's a mixture of everything right now. Sorsby needs to be a bit more accurate (i.e. the missed Evan Pryor wheel route), the receivers need to separate more, and Scott Satterfield has to sequence his plays a little smoother.
Kansas State is strong against the run and pass, but much more so against the run as Sorsby looks to bury these road demons in the passing game (6.7 yards per attempt, 130.7 passer rating on the road, 9.3 yards per attempt, 159 passer rating at home this season).
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay in Top 20 of AP Poll After One-Game Week
PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati's Defeat at Iowa State
Look: Cincinnati Falls Again in The Athletic's FBS Ranking Following Loss to Iowa State
Final Huddle: Balanced Iowa State Cyclones Pick Apart Cincinnati Bearcats 34-17
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay Undefeated With Dispatching of Nicholls State
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Travis Johnson
Wes Miller Updates Cincinnati Bearcats Injuries And More Ahead of Nicholls State Game
Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star 2025 Point Guard Keyshuan Tillery After Signing
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Nicholls State Colonels
Watch: Gavin Gerhardt Discusses Elevated Pass Blocking, Road Game Mentality, And More
Watch: UC Defensive Coordinator Tyson Veidt Discusses Return to Iowa State
Joe Royer Preaches Confidence in Bowl Pursuit, Brendan Sorsby Following West Virginia Loss
Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Keys to the Game: West Virginia Mountaineers
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Completes 2027 Non-Conference Schedule
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Morehead State Eagles
Watch: Joe Royer Discusses Falling in Love With Football Again, Source of Sure Hands, And More
Brendan Sorsby Ready to Bounce Back In Friendly Home Confines Following Bye Week
Watch: Desmond Ridder Throws First NFL TD This Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk