Brendan Sorsby Excited to Officially Start Journey as Cincinnati's Starting Quarterback
CINCINNATI — It's Brendan Sorsby's job now and the Bearcats' new starting quarterback discussed his feelings on the QB competition with Brady Lichtenberg and Samaj Jones over the past month.
Sorsby is about to make his eighth career college start this weekend.
"Coach Thomas pulled me in there we met separately," Sorsby said to the media. "He told me that I was a quarterback. I was fired up. Give all the credit though to the other QBs for pushing me. You know it was a great camp, great spring, really couldn't have done it without those guys. And, you know, we just push each other to be better each and every single day. You know, really just fired up to lead these guys. And go try to win some games."
The redshirt sophomore had an up-and-down first run as a starter at Indiana, with two games graded at 80 overall or above on PFF and four graded at 60 overall or below last season. Still, the flashes are bright for a young player with plenty of potential on the ground and through the air.
"Team reps will be huge for us going forward," Sorsby said about his growing chemistry with UC's passcatchers. "We're gonna have so many guys that get in at wide out that will make big plays for us. I'm excited to see what they can do."
The next phase of his journey gets going Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
