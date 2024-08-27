All Bearcats

Brendan Sorsby Excited to Officially Start Journey as Cincinnati's Starting Quarterback

The Bearcats have their guy.

Russ Heltman

New transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby takes questions during a press conference at the University of Cincinnati s Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
New transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby takes questions during a press conference at the University of Cincinnati s Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — It's Brendan Sorsby's job now and the Bearcats' new starting quarterback discussed his feelings on the QB competition with Brady Lichtenberg and Samaj Jones over the past month.

Sorsby is about to make his eighth career college start this weekend.

"Coach Thomas pulled me in there we met separately," Sorsby said to the media. "He told me that I was a quarterback. I was fired up. Give all the credit though to the other QBs for pushing me. You know it was a great camp, great spring, really couldn't have done it without those guys. And, you know, we just push each other to be better each and every single day. You know, really just fired up to lead these guys. And go try to win some games."

The redshirt sophomore had an up-and-down first run as a starter at Indiana, with two games graded at 80 overall or above on PFF and four graded at 60 overall or below last season. Still, the flashes are bright for a young player with plenty of potential on the ground and through the air.

"Team reps will be huge for us going forward," Sorsby said about his growing chemistry with UC's passcatchers. "We're gonna have so many guys that get in at wide out that will make big plays for us. I'm excited to see what they can do."

The next phase of his journey gets going Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

