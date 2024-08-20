Cincinnati Football 2024 Game-By-Game Predictions Part One
CINCINNATI — Football season is almost here in Cincinnati!
The Bearcats fell flat with a 3-9 record last year, but a deeper roster and new quarterback has hope building for 2024. Scott Satterfield's team has 12 chances to prove its fortitude with eyes on at least getting back into a bowl game come December.
Here are my predictions for the first six games of the season.
V. Towson - 56-17 Bearcats
The Tigers are a mid-tier FCS team that should present little resistance for Cincinnati. Things will look a lot like they did against Eastern Kentucky in a 66-13 win to open the 2023 season.
I expect Samaj Jones to get some decent run at quarterback in the second half of this one.
V. Pitt - 27-26 Bearcats
Cincinnati wins back-to-back games in this rivalry as Pitt's offense with an unproven new quarterback stifles in the red zone one too many times.
Brendan Sorsby's bruising run style is the difference in the other red zone as Cincinnati escapes with a 2-0 record entering a matchup with Miami (OH) while expelling some red-zone demons.
@ Miami (OH) - 20-17 Bearcats
The RedHawks show why they will contend for back-to-back MAC Championships this fall with a nasty defensive performance at home.
Still, Carter Brown and Mason Fletcher show they can flip games with their legs. Brown hits some long bombs and Fletcher keeps the lowly Miami offense in poor field position during enough of the game to get the Victory Bell back.
V. Houston - 36-23 Bearcats
The Houston Cougars are arguably the worst team in the conference and shouldn't come out of Nippert Stadium with a win. Sorsby and Corey Kiner expose a run defense that was almost as bad as Cincinnati's last season (168.6 yards per game allowed by Houston) to the tune of 300-plus yards.
@ Texas Tech - 33-24 Red Raiders
Cincinnati faces the first team truly better than them on their schedule and falls on the road. Tech could very well have a top-40 offense and defense by overall efficiency and Cincinnati's first trip there in the Big 12 sobers up a 4-0 start to the season.
@ UCF - 36-35 Knights
Consecutive road losses for the Bearcats as they lose to hated former AAC rival UCF on the road via a last-second field goal. These are two pretty evenly matched teams, but I think Cincinnati's defense gives up one or two more plays to make the difference.
Will Cincinnati stay above or at .500 the rest of the season to earn a bowl berth? Find out how they finish out our projected 4-2 start in part two coming next week.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Watch: Former Bearcats Quarterback Emory Jones Throws NFL Preseason Touchdown
Xzavier Henderson Bought JUGS Machine to Improve Game This Offseason
Watch: Indoor Performance Center Construction Tour
Look: Multiple Outlets Name Cincinnati Guard Luke Kandra as Preseason All-American
Watch: Scott Satterfield And More Discuss Second 2024 Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watchlist
Takeaways From Cincinnati Football's First Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Former Cincinnati Volleyball Player Jordan Thompson Wins Silver at 2024 Paris Olympics
Watch: Highlights During Cincinnati Bearcats' Fall Camp Scrimmage
Watch: Scott Satterfield, Tyson Veidt, Joe Royer And Jared Bartlett Discuss Cincinnati's Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Center Gavin Gerhardt Named to Rimington Trophy Watchlist
Brendan Sorsby Updates Comfortability With Cincinnati Playbook
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins Notices Funny Mistake on NFL Player Profile
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth
Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace
Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground
Look: Travis Kelce Named Top-10 Player in NFL Top 100
Look: Bearcats Reveal Uniform Combination For Opening Game Against Towson
Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent
Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats