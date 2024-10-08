All Bearcats

Brendan Sorsby Names NFL QBs He Tries To Model Game After

Some great picks including a local favorite.

Russ Heltman

Sep 28, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brandan Sorsby (2) hands the ball in the first half to running back Coey Kiner (21) during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brandan Sorsby (2) hands the ball in the first half to running back Coey Kiner (21) during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby has been one of the nation's 20 best quarterbacks so far this season. The Texas native is leaning on a few pro examples to model his game after, including Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

It's helped him start the season with 1,481 yards passing, 12 passing touchdowns, and just one interception through five games.

"Obviously, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, those three guys. I really try to study their game," Sorsby said on Tuesday about his pro influences. "Obviously, I'm a Cowboys fan so I like to watch Dak (Prescott), he can spin it around a little bit. So really just watching those guys and trying to take bits and pieces from their games."

If Sorsby keeps playing like this he'll be joining that group in the NFL at a prototypical 6-3, 228 pounds. There's plenty of time before that step though as UC tries to stay above .500 this weekend against UCF.

