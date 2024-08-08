All Bearcats

Cincinnati CBs Coach Kerry Coombs on New Defensive System: 'It's Simple, We Aren't Making A Ton Of Mistakes'

The kinks are getting worked out.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left, talks with Cincinnati Bearcats special teams coordinator and secondary coach Kerry Coombs, center, and head coach Scott Satterfield, right, in the first half of a second-round Division I OHSAA high school football game between the Moeller Crusaders and the St. Xavier Bombers, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at St. Xavier High School s RDI Field in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left, talks with Cincinnati Bearcats special teams coordinator and secondary coach Kerry Coombs, center, and head coach Scott Satterfield, right, in the first half of a second-round Division I OHSAA high school football game between the Moeller Crusaders and the St. Xavier Bombers, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at St. Xavier High School s RDI Field in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati special teams/cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs chatted with Dan Hoard on the latest Let's Reign Podcast and dove into his thoughts on defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt's 3-3-5 system.

Cincinnati is looking for this year's bolstered secondary to take a big step forward with its 2024 production.

"Play coverage in a variety of ways," Coombs said on the show. "From the same picture, the three safeties in the middle of the field allow you to do a lot of things coverage-wise. I was in the quarterback meeting today asking them, 'What are we showing you? What are you seeing?' And they're telling me because we're giving some things away, which we can't do. I love the fact that we're able to really run to the ball with reckless abandon and have somebody else fit over the top of us. And when I say we, I don't just mean the corners. I mean all 11 players."

Cincinnati has a lead cornerback in Jordan Young who went through Year One trials as a new starting corner at the power conference level.

He should take a big leap this season in a system that allows guys to highlight their strengths. The whole secondary will keep coming together these next few weeks.

"You can play fearless because you don't necessarily own a gap," Coombs said. "You do own a gap, but let's just say you go here, somebody's behind you to make you right and to make you whole, and I think that allows you to play fast. I like the way Tyson is approaching things. Tyson is an excitable guy, yelling and screaming, and I'm teasing him and making fun of him about that all the time, but he's getting after guys every play. And I love that about him. I think our energy is really good. And it's simple, we're not making a ton of mistakes."

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You may also like:

Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth

Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace

Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground

Look: Travis Kelce Named Top-10 Player in NFL Top 100

Look: Bearcats Reveal Uniform Combination For Opening Game Against Towson

Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent

Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson

Cincinnati Reds Trade for Bearcats Alum Joey Wiemer in Deadline Deal With Milwaukee Brewers

Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100

Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'

Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist

Cincinnati Notches Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Giyahni Kontosis

Watch: Tyler Scott Turning Heads at Chicago Bears Training Camp

Former Cincinnati Bearcats Great Ivan Pace Jr. Ranks Himself Among Top Linebackers in NFL

Report: Battle For The Victory Bell Rivalry Coming to an End

Look: Nasty Nati Roster Finalized Ahead of TBT 2024

Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing

Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'

Watch: Bearcats Gameplay in EA College Football 25

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football