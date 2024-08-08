Cincinnati CBs Coach Kerry Coombs on New Defensive System: 'It's Simple, We Aren't Making A Ton Of Mistakes'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati special teams/cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs chatted with Dan Hoard on the latest Let's Reign Podcast and dove into his thoughts on defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt's 3-3-5 system.
Cincinnati is looking for this year's bolstered secondary to take a big step forward with its 2024 production.
"Play coverage in a variety of ways," Coombs said on the show. "From the same picture, the three safeties in the middle of the field allow you to do a lot of things coverage-wise. I was in the quarterback meeting today asking them, 'What are we showing you? What are you seeing?' And they're telling me because we're giving some things away, which we can't do. I love the fact that we're able to really run to the ball with reckless abandon and have somebody else fit over the top of us. And when I say we, I don't just mean the corners. I mean all 11 players."
Cincinnati has a lead cornerback in Jordan Young who went through Year One trials as a new starting corner at the power conference level.
He should take a big leap this season in a system that allows guys to highlight their strengths. The whole secondary will keep coming together these next few weeks.
"You can play fearless because you don't necessarily own a gap," Coombs said. "You do own a gap, but let's just say you go here, somebody's behind you to make you right and to make you whole, and I think that allows you to play fast. I like the way Tyson is approaching things. Tyson is an excitable guy, yelling and screaming, and I'm teasing him and making fun of him about that all the time, but he's getting after guys every play. And I love that about him. I think our energy is really good. And it's simple, we're not making a ton of mistakes."
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth
Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace
Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground
Look: Travis Kelce Named Top-10 Player in NFL Top 100
Look: Bearcats Reveal Uniform Combination For Opening Game Against Towson
Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent
Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson
Cincinnati Reds Trade for Bearcats Alum Joey Wiemer in Deadline Deal With Milwaukee Brewers
Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100
Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'
Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist
Cincinnati Notches Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Giyahni Kontosis
Watch: Tyler Scott Turning Heads at Chicago Bears Training Camp
Former Cincinnati Bearcats Great Ivan Pace Jr. Ranks Himself Among Top Linebackers in NFL
Report: Battle For The Victory Bell Rivalry Coming to an End
Look: Nasty Nati Roster Finalized Ahead of TBT 2024
Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing
Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'
Watch: Bearcats Gameplay in EA College Football 25
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats