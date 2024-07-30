Cincinnati Dives Into New QB Battle as Fall Camp Starts: 'We'll See How This Competition Works Out'
CINCINNATI — Bearcats offensive coordinator Brad Glenn gave his first in-depth thoughts about Cincinnati's offense as the team gets ready to start fall camp on Wednesday. Head coach Scott Satterfield primed the competition at the team's most important position.
Satterfield has preached an open evaluation, despite Brendan Sorsby being the clear favorite from the outside to land the job.
"Team oriented player coming from a quarterback position, which I really like," Satterfield said about Sorsby. "Really just fell in here trying to do the best he can for his teammates and everybody around him, but he's got a good release. He's got a good arm. He's changed his body tremendously. It's amazing. He came in around 241 (pounds) or so right in there. Now he's right around 228, he's running better. Looking good. So, you know, I think he should be a really good quarterback. I mean, one that, you know, we'll see how this competition works out here over the next few weeks."
Sorsby (69.3 PFF grade in 2023 on 553 snaps) performed much better against a power conference schedule than Brady Lichtenberg did last season (45.6 PFF grade on 91 snaps). Whoever is back there will have a very experienced offensive line protecting them.
"They (other teams) would all love to have that kind of experience coming back like we do, and especially with the type of offense we run," Glenn said about the offensive line. "Everything runs through the running game and our o-line, but just to have that chemistry and that camaraderie back, I mean, gives us a huge plus. And then when you couple that with Corey (Kiner) and the experience ahe has, it's definitely a security blanket for all of us."
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Reds Trade for Bearcats Alum Joey Wiemer in Deadline Deal With Milwaukee Brewers
Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100
Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'
Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist
Cincinnati Notches Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Giyahni Kontosis
Watch: Tyler Scott Turning Heads at Chicago Bears Training Camp
Former Cincinnati Bearcats Great Ivan Pace Jr. Ranks Himself Among Top Linebackers in NFL
Report: Battle For The Victory Bell Rivalry Coming to an End
Look: Nasty Nati Roster Finalized Ahead of TBT 2024
Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing
Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'
Watch: Bearcats Gameplay in EA College Football 25
Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Touchdown in EA Sports College Football 25
Report: Cincinnati Finalizes November Game Date With Georgia Tech
Cincinnati Loses Commitment From Three-Star Local Linebacker Paul Nelson
Cincinnati Football Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Jahari Medlock
Look: UC Basketball Players Help With Wes Miller's Youth Camp
Report: Cincinnati Opening 2024-25 Season Against Arkansas Pine-Bluff
Cincinnati Makes Top-Six Schools For Three-Star 2025 Offensive Lineman Cameron Herron
Recruiting Roundup: Offers Start Surfacing From Latest Official Visit Weekend
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats