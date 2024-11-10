All Bearcats

Cincinnati Moderate Betting Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Iowa State

UC got housed in this matchup last season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) carries the ball as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Gerry Vaughn (32) defends in the first quarter during a college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Nippert Stadium win Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) carries the ball as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Gerry Vaughn (32) defends in the first quarter during a college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Nippert Stadium win Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are 7.5-point betting underdogs in next Saturday's night matchup at Iowa State. The point total is set at 52.5 points after both teams lost on Saturday.

Cincinnati is now 4-4-1 against the spread in 2024 after the 31-24 home defeat to West Virginia. ISU lost a neutral site contest to rival Kansas 45-36.

ISU whooped Cincinnati 30-10 in Nippert Stadium last year, as UC needs just one more win to earn a trip back to a bowl in December.

