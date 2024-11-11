Look: Bearcats Football Falls in The Athletic's FBS Ranking After Loss to West Virginia
CINCINNATI — UC football is back near the middle of the FBS in Chris Vannini's 1-134 FBS ranking this week.
Cincinnati's 31-24 home loss to West Virginia dropped them four spots to No. 51. The Bearcats need just one win to attain bowl eligibility and continue checking positive boxes in the Scott Satterfield era.
Check out the list below:
