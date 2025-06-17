Look: CBS Sports Names Cincinnati Adding Luke Fickell Among Top Hirings in 21st Century
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports released its top 25 coaching hires of the 21st century in college football and Luke Fickell to Cincinnati made the list at No. 16.
Writer Shehan Jeyarajah recognized the great hire this week.
"Fickell is as Ohio as Ohio gets and managed to use his superpower to carry Cincinnati into the Power Four," Jeyarajah noted. "The longtime Ohio State assistant was a sensational evaluator and developer, ultimately helping a team of overlooked recruits develop into a powerhouse with four straight AP Top 25 finishes. The peak was a 2021 appearance in the College Football Playoff, which helped set the stage for the Bearcats to join the Big 12 in 2023. After a transitional first season, Fickell posted an absurd 53-10 record in five seasons."
Fickell has since stayed static on his career record with a 13-13 mark at Wisconsin over the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is 8-16 under Scott Satterfield over that time.
Both schools are trying to return to national prominence this fall.
