Look: Cincinnati Football Honoring 2008 Team This Season

The Bearcats are bringing back some familiar names.

Cheerleaders entertain the crowds during pauses in the UC vs. UCF game at Nippert Stadium on Saturday November 4, 2023. UCF leads the game at halftime with a score of 14-10. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are rolling down memory lane this fall as the school welcomes back the beloved 2008 team for an honorary ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 7, against Pitt at Nippert Stadium.

It's a fitting opponent to harken back to the 2008 Big East season where Cincinnati edged out Pitt for the league crown and the program's first BCS bowl appearance in the 2009 Orange Bowl.

They took on Virginia Tech in a 20-7 loss to end that season.

