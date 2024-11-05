Scott Satterfield Updates Bearcats' Injuries, Opportunity Against West Virginia
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield returned to the podium after Cincinnati's final bye week of the season. It was a well-timed bye week given some of the injuries UC is dealing with, including one to star right guard Luke Kandra.
Satterfield updated his status on Tuesday with the whole offensive line trending towards 100% health.
"We'll know more about Kandra as we get out there today, tomorrow," Satterfield said on Tuesday. "But I feel like we're trending in the right direction with him, as well as (Gavin) Gerhardt, who was banged up a little bit but he's back, he was back Sunday. I feel like we're back to about full strength across the board, which would be helpful."
Names Like Deondre Buford, Evan Tengesdahl, and more can fill in well for the All-Big 12 talent, but having him back quickly is ideal. Cincinnati is favored on the betting line and across ESPN's FPI this weekend.
Getting that bowl bid clinched would be another big step for Satterfield's program. It would be even sweeter after a 42-21 drubbing at West Virginia down the stretch last season.
"We're ready to go out here today with a good practice," Satterfield noted on the health. "It was also good health-wise. Able to get get some guys that were dinged up, get them back, they felt good Sunday as well. For this time of year, I think we're sitting in pretty good shape as far as staying healthy, so obviously excited this week."
