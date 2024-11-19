Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Health Entering Kansas State Bout
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats hope to get star defensive tackle Dontay Corleone back on the field for Saturday's road matchup against Kansas State after he left the Iowa State loss due to injury.
Head coach Scott Satterfield sounded confident he'll be able to practice and give it a go this week with two games left.
"Certainly had several guys they got dinged up in the game but I think most all the guys are trending in the right way and hopefully will all be available this weekend," Satterfield said about the defensive tackle and injuries in general.
Corleone has been a massive impact piece in the middle (79.2 overall PFF grade this season). ISU ran for nearly 100 yards in the fourth quarter without him on the field this past weekend.
A short absence is just what the doctor ordered for Cincinnati.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay in Top 20 of AP Poll After One-Game Week
PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati's Defeat at Iowa State
Look: Cincinnati Falls Again in The Athletic's FBS Ranking Following Loss to Iowa State
Final Huddle: Balanced Iowa State Cyclones Pick Apart Cincinnati Bearcats 34-17
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay Undefeated With Dispatching of Nicholls State
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Travis Johnson
Wes Miller Updates Cincinnati Bearcats Injuries And More Ahead of Nicholls State Game
Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star 2025 Point Guard Keyshuan Tillery After Signing
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Nicholls State Colonels
Watch: Gavin Gerhardt Discusses Elevated Pass Blocking, Road Game Mentality, And More
Watch: UC Defensive Coordinator Tyson Veidt Discusses Return to Iowa State
Joe Royer Preaches Confidence in Bowl Pursuit, Brendan Sorsby Following West Virginia Loss
Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Keys to the Game: West Virginia Mountaineers
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Completes 2027 Non-Conference Schedule
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Morehead State Eagles
Watch: Joe Royer Discusses Falling in Love With Football Again, Source of Sure Hands, And More
Brendan Sorsby Ready to Bounce Back In Friendly Home Confines Following Bye Week
Watch: Desmond Ridder Throws First NFL TD This Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk