UC Head Coach Scott Satterfield Addresses What's Missing From Cincinnati's 2024 Losses
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team dropped a one-score outing this past weekend 31-24 against West Virginia as a few brutal turnover mistakes kept them from punching a bowl ticket just yet.
Head coach Scott Satterfield has liked his team's energy all season for the most part as the mental mistakes keep them from competing at the highest level of the Big 12 this season.
"I think over the course of the season, our guys have played some good, really good football at times," Satterfield said about the season so far. "Where we have struggled to win is the mistakes. Whether it be a turnover here or missed assignment there. I think that's kind of been the difference. I think our guys have played hard, really, the whole year.
"I think probably the worst game we had as far as energy level would have been in Colorado. I don't you know maybe it was the (kickoff) time, maybe it was a lot of things involved with that. To me, it didn't feel like the same kind of energy on the field, but I thought we came right back here and had great energy Saturday so you just got to make the plays and you can't shoot yourself in the foot."
Cincinnati holds a respectable +29 point differential this season, but it could be much higher without a few pesky turnovers rearing their ugly heads. They rank just ninth overall among Big 12 teams with a -1 turnover margin this season, that margin went negative for the first time this past Saturday.
"Take away the two plays that they scored on we may win by two touchdowns in that game," Satterfield said about the thin margin on Saturday. "Because we're up seven (in the first half), it's 4th & 1, our defense was playing great. You get the ball back. You go score. It's gonna change the whole landscape of the game."
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Keys to the Game: West Virginia Mountaineers
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Completes 2027 Non-Conference Schedule
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Morehead State Eagles
Watch: Joe Royer Discusses Falling in Love With Football Again, Source of Sure Hands, And More
Brendan Sorsby Ready to Bounce Back In Friendly Home Confines Following Bye Week
Watch: Desmond Ridder Throws First NFL TD This Season
Watch: Jason Kelce Heckled by Taylor Swift Troll, Smashes Phone
Cincinnati Loses Three-Star Defensive Lineman Commit Benny Patterson to Michigan
Watch: Cincinnati Linebacker Jonathan Thompson Discusses Strong String of Performances
Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Favorites Over West Virginia
Brendan Sorsby Named to Davey O'Brien Award Class of 2024
Look: Cincinnati Football Announces Sellout For West Virginia Game
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers 2026 Three-Star QB Bowe Bentley
Report: West Virginia Making Coaching Change Ahead of Bearcats Matchup
Wes Miller Excited About Roster of Returning Players: 'At This Point, This is The Best Group I’ve Had Here'
Scott Satterfield Explains End of Half Fourth-Down, Two-Point Decisions Against Colorado
Look: Cincinnati Gets Lowest Team PFF Grade of 2024 Season Following Colorado Loss
Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats Locker Room Following Homecoming Win
Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs On Road Against Colorado Buffaloes
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk