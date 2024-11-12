All Bearcats

UC Head Coach Scott Satterfield Addresses What's Missing From Cincinnati's 2024 Losses

Cincinnati is 5-4 on the season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield looks on in before the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Towson Tigers at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield looks on in before the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Towson Tigers at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team dropped a one-score outing this past weekend 31-24 against West Virginia as a few brutal turnover mistakes kept them from punching a bowl ticket just yet.

Head coach Scott Satterfield has liked his team's energy all season for the most part as the mental mistakes keep them from competing at the highest level of the Big 12 this season.

"I think over the course of the season, our guys have played some good, really good football at times," Satterfield said about the season so far. "Where we have struggled to win is the mistakes. Whether it be a turnover here or missed assignment there. I think that's kind of been the difference. I think our guys have played hard, really, the whole year.

"I think probably the worst game we had as far as energy level would have been in Colorado. I don't you know maybe it was the (kickoff) time, maybe it was a lot of things involved with that. To me, it didn't feel like the same kind of energy on the field, but I thought we came right back here and had great energy Saturday so you just got to make the plays and you can't shoot yourself in the foot."

Cincinnati holds a respectable +29 point differential this season, but it could be much higher without a few pesky turnovers rearing their ugly heads. They rank just ninth overall among Big 12 teams with a -1 turnover margin this season, that margin went negative for the first time this past Saturday.

"Take away the two plays that they scored on we may win by two touchdowns in that game," Satterfield said about the thin margin on Saturday. "Because we're up seven (in the first half), it's 4th & 1, our defense was playing great. You get the ball back. You go score. It's gonna change the whole landscape of the game."

