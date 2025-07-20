All Bearcats

Cincinnati Athletics Coaching Legend Bill Schnier Passes Away

Rest in peace.

Russ Heltman

The Cincinnati Bearcats student section cheers on the team as a flag with the C-paw and Big 12 Conference logos is waved after a touchdown in the second quarter during a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Bearcats student section cheers on the team as a flag with the C-paw and Big 12 Conference logos is waved after a touchdown in the second quarter during a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI —  The Bearcats lost a legend this weekend.

Former Cincinnati track and field and cross country head coach Bill Schnier died at 80 years old this week.

He led the team for 33 seasons from 1980 to 2013 and was inducted into the James P. Kelly Hall of Fame in 2012. The stalwart notched conference coach of the year honors 15 times and was twice selected as Ohio Cross Country Coach of the Year. 

Schnier oversaw 136 individual conference champions, 25 NCAA national championship meet qualifiers, 10 All-Americans, and two Olympic medalists. 

“Coach Schnier was a foundational figure in the history of Cincinnati Athletics,” Director of Athletics John Cunningham said in a press release. “Over his 33 years leading our track and field and cross country programs, he shaped the lives of hundreds of student-athletes and built a championship culture. His impact went well beyond the track—he helped establish our women’s program, mentored Olympians and All-Americans, and represented UC with class every step of the way. We are deeply saddened by his passing and forever grateful for his remarkable legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife, Kathy, and the Schnier family.”

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, three children, and their spouses after an illustrious career leading the program.

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bearcats Make Top Schools List For 2026 Four-Star Center Marcis Ponder

Bearcats Basketball Finalizing SEC Matchup During 2025 Non-Conference Schedule

Sauce Gardner Signs Record-Breaking Contract Extension With New York Jets

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds First 2027 Commitment in Hezikiah Kelley

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Goes Through 2025 Media Day Photo Shoot

CBS Sports Names Brendan Sorsby Among Middle Tier of Big 12 Quarterbacks

Former UC Star Simas Lukošius Lands On First Pro Basketball Home Following College Career

USA Today Ranks Brendan Sorsby Among Bottom Half of Big 12 Quarterbacks

EA Sports Drops Cincinnati Bearcats Football Entrance in New Game

Cincinnati Bearcats Add Bryson Buckingham to Basketball Roster

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Offers Multiple Four-Star Talents

New Cincinnati Bearcats Football Uniforms Surface

Watch: New Cincinnati Guard Sencire Harris Introduces Himself to Fanbase

Cincinnati Star Dontay Corleone Named to Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team

Cincinnati Star Dontay Corleone Rated Among Top Five Defensive Tackles in EA Sports College Football 26

Cincinnati Lands First Running Back Commitment in 2026 Football Class From Cedric Kouemi

Look: ESPN's Football Power Index Gives Bearcats Solid Shot of Ending Losing Season Streak

Report: NCAA Expanding College Basketball Season

Cincinnati Adds 17th Commitment in 2026 Football Class From Three-Star Safety Markell Taylor

Watch: New Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Forward Baba Miller Introduces Himself to Fanbase

'It's Been Crazy' - Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball GM Corey Evans Discusses Opening Months in Fresh Role

Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event For 2025 Non-Conference Schedule

Cincinnati Lands Hometown Commitment From Three-Star Linebacker Adam Kirtley

Cincinnati Adds 15th Commitment in 2026 Football Class With Three-Star Defensive Tackle Johnathan Rulo

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Basketball Offers Five-Star 2027 Forward Moussa Kamissoko

Cincinnati Football Brings in 11th Commitment to 2026 Class

'It's Limitless' - Scott Satterfield Gives Pointed Examples Of How UC Football Can Grow Tighter With Sheakley IPF

Three-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Jayden Kitchens Places Cincinnati Among Top Three Schools

Report: Dayton, Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Continuing Rivalry Matchups

Cincinnati Basketball Home-And-Home Big 12 Opponents Revealed For 2025-26 Season

Watch: Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Athletics Performance Center Tour

Look: Cincinnati Unveils Finished Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Performance Center

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Stars Together on Court to Spark Summer Workouts

Cincinnati Football Commit Derek Uran Flips to Virginia

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Among Best Schools at Developing NFL Draft Talent This Decade

Cincinnati Baseball Makes NCAA Tournament For First Time This Decade

Look: Top 2025 Cincinnati Recruit Shon Abaev Arrives in Town For Freshman Year

Watch: Travis, Jason Kelce Accept Fun UC-Nebraska Podcast Challenge

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football, Basketball Send Out Four-Star Offers

Bill Connelly's SP+ Metric Ranks Cincinnati Football as Big 12's Worst Team Following Spring Transfer Cycle

Watch: Bearcats Football Star Brendan Sorsby Discusses Offseason at Ball & Brew Event

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/News