Instant Impact: Cincinnati Bearcats Hoping Young Defenders Build on Successful Freshman Seasons

The Bearcats are hoping to qualify for a bowl game this season. They haven't qualified for a bowl since 2022.

James Rapien

Nov 30, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jiquan Sanks (9) in the third quarter at Nippert Stadium.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are hoping to bounce back after two-straight losing seasons.

If they do right the ship and make a bowl game, linebacker Simeon Coleman and defensive back Jiquan Sanks are going to probably be a big part of their success.

The two freshman were bright spots last season. Sanks appeared in all 12 games, tallying 42 tackles and one pass defensed.

Meanwhile, Coleman logged 238 defensive snaps and finished with 32 total tackles. He was voted to the Freshman All-American team.

The Bearcats haven't had three-straight losing seasons since 1990-92. They hope to get back on the winning side of things this year.

James Rapien
James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports.

