Look: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Asks Fans For Crypto Advice

This is hilarious.

James Rapien

Jul 25, 2024; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) talks with cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers (37) during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Bearcats legend Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is hoping to lead the Jets to the playoffs this season.

After being named an All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, the 23-year-old is hoping to take the next step—both on the field and financially.

Gardner asked fans for financial advice on X on Sunday afternoon.

"To the crypto space, does this mean it's time to take my profit while I can?" Garnder asked. "Losing this much money in a day got me punching air.

"But i'm up in total return in BTC & ETH.. if this go on any longer imma break even."

Social media isn't the best place to get advice on his crypto account, but it's hilarious that Gardner is so transparent with fans. Check out the tweets below:

