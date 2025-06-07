Look: Former Cincinnati Bearcats Star Makes Top Rankings After Position Switch
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bearcats star cornerback Coby Bryant moved to safety prior to the 2024 season. It may have been the move he needed to reach his full potential in the NFL.
Bryant finished with a career-high three interceptions and 73 tackles in 17 games, making 11 starts. The 26-year-old played well enough to make Pro Football Focus' top safeties list. Bryant was No. 32 in the ranking.
"First-year Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald found a new position for Bryant in 2024. After playing just two snaps at free safety over his first two seasons, Bryant spent most of his time lining up deep this past season, logging 668 snaps at free safety in 2024," Zoltan Buday wrote. "The move reenergized the former Cincinnati Bearcat, as he earned career-high PFF grades and ranked 22nd among safeties with a 72.8 PFF overall grade."
Bryant and the Seahawks finished the season 10-7. He was part of the historic 2021 Cincinnati Bearcats team that finished the regular season 13-0 and qualified for the College Football Playoff.
Check out PFF's full rankings here.
-----
