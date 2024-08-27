All Bearcats

Cincinnati Earns Commitment From 2025 Tight End DaMari Weatherspoon

Its the first tight end commitment from the Class of 2025.

Russ Heltman

Jul 13, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Cincinnati Bearcats helmet and logo during the Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Cincinnati Bearcats helmet and logo during the Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats secured the 16th commitment in the Class of 2025 on Tuesday. Unranked East Paulding (Georgia) tight end DaMari Witherspoon is committed to UC.

He is not ranked on a major service and holds 10 offers from schools like Toledo and Western Michigan. Cincinnati is his lone power conference offer although he has garnered other power conference interest in recent months.

Witherspoon is the first tight end to commit to Cincinnati from the 2025 class. Cincinnati's class has hovered around the high 50s on 247Sports recently and this should keep them firmly in the top-60.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

