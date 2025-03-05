All Bearcats

Cincinnati Earns Commitment From Three-Star 2026 Offensive Lineman Luke Collins

UC is up to seven commits in the class.

Russ Heltman

Nov. 25, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Charles McClelland (10) celebrates a touchdown run with the offensive line in the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats landed a new 2026 commitment on Wednesday from three-star offensive lineman Luke Collins out of Gahanna Lincoln (Ohio).

According to 247Sports, Collins is the 102nd-best interior offensive lineman and the 63rd-best player in Ohio. He could play tackle or on the inside at Cincinnati.

The 6-4, 275-pound mauler chose Cincinnati over 19 other offers (including Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt) and is coming to Clifton for a visit on June 6. Collins is Cincinnati's seventh commit in the class and their second offensive lineman. check out his highlights here.

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.

